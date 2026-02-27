Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Argus set a $203.00 target price on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.83, for a total transaction of $268,943.29. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $184.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $367.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.91%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

