Close Asset Management Ltd Invests $233.09 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,096,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,087,000. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 5.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Capital One Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,035,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 39,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $208.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.33 and its 200-day moving average is $223.04. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $23,121,500. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 76,138 shares of company stock valued at $16,160,598 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

