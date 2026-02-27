Amphenol Corporation $APH Stock Position Raised by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 28,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,095,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,576,000 after buying an additional 1,091,735 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.8%

APH opened at $148.44 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.