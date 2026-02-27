Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,782 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $69,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $63,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,098. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total transaction of $142,423.47. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,375.42. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,515 shares of company stock worth $887,074 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $218.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.26 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

