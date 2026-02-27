Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $33.87 Million Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $SHLS

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,516,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382,999 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 2.70% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $33,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 468.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SHLS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Key Stories Impacting Shoals Technologies Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Shoals Technologies Group this week:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.52 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $32,651.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 412,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,222.87. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.