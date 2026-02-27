Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. CICC Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $203.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average of $207.80. The company has a market cap of $332.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.