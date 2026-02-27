Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 14,363 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,880,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,628,000 after buying an additional 433,283 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 71.4% in the third quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $243.47 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $247.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $586.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

