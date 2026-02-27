Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $34,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,691,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,401,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% during the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 161,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 416,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.7% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 63,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. UBS Group set a $240.00 price objective on Welltower in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.79.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $208.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.88 and a 200-day moving average of $184.12. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.