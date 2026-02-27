Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 241,635 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Visa were worth $150,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 202.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $316.65 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $574.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

