Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $54.78 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,082,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188,092 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.33% of Sunrun worth $54,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 626,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 47.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun by 2.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 238,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 511.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,306,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 718,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

More Sunrun News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Insider Activity

Sunrun Stock Up 4.5%

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $155,821.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 864,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,038.80. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $127,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 405,518 shares in the company, valued at $7,218,220.40. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,800 shares of company stock worth $9,903,520. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 106.50% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 123.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.99.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

