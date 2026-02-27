Banco Santander S.A. Has $26.67 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $203.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $332.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

