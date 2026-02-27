Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Holdings Increased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.2% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 59,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 34,338 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $124.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.91. The stock has a market cap of $991.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $1,694,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,308,944.40. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,487 shares of company stock worth $29,369,548. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

