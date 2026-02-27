Close Asset Management Ltd Has $21.87 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 52,878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 59,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $334.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $283.47 and a 52-week high of $336.94. The firm has a market cap of $237.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.92 and its 200-day moving average is $309.94.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,200. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 78,084 shares of company stock worth $25,661,722 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

