Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,456 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 75,677 shares of company stock worth $5,811,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. President Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

