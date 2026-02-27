Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,869 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Haven Private LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 12,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: T‑Mobile launched Samsung Galaxy S26 “on Us” upgrade offers emphasizing 5G Advanced features exclusive to T‑Mobile’s network — a near‑term catalyst for device sales and retention. T‑Mobile Galaxy S26 launch

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,080,974.78. This trade represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 692,300 shares of company stock worth $150,426,595. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $213.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings cut T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.09.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

