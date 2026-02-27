Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $65.10 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,195 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $65,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Meta agreed to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs (deal value headlines as high as ~$100B potential over time), which materially boosts AMD’s data‑center revenue runway and reduces hyperscaler reliance on a single supplier. Meta strikes up to $100B AMD chip deal
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts reacted by raising price targets and maintaining buy/overweight views (Goldman, Mizuho, Benchmark and others issued hikes or reiterated bullish calls), supporting the bull case that the Meta deal and AI demand justify re‑rating. Cracking the Chip Monopoly: Meta Invests in AMD Chips
- Positive Sentiment: AMD is making ecosystem moves with partners — announced investment/partnership with Nutanix (including a $150M AMD purchase of Nutanix stock) and customers like Supermicro launching EPYC‑powered high‑density platforms — which help translate chip wins into platform traction. AMD to Buy $150 Million of Nutanix Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Smaller ecosystem updates: a few startups and tiny public companies (e.g., Avalon GloboCare) joined AMD programs — positive for ecosystem breadth but immaterial to AMD’s top‑line near term. Avalon GloboCare Joins AMD AI Developer Program
- Negative Sentiment: Sector rotation after Nvidia’s strong quarter and outlook prompted a pullback in other chip names; investors are questioning whether hyperscalers will sustain previously assumed AI spend levels, which has pressured AMD alongside peers. Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom Stocks Drop After Nvidia Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of investor doubts about OpenAI/hyperscaler spending and execution/timing risks for AMD’s MI450/MI350 ramp amplified profit‑taking after a strong run — a core driver of today’s downside pressure. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Fell as Investors Doubt OpenAI’s Spending Plans
- Negative Sentiment: High reported insider selling and large institutional position moves (per social/alternative‑data summaries) are being cited by some traders as a bearish signal on near‑term sentiment. QuiverQuant: Opinions on AMD Meta AI Chip Deal
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.4%
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $203.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average is $207.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
