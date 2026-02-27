Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $65.10 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,195 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $65,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.4%

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $203.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average is $207.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.