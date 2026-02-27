Banco Santander S.A. Has $82.65 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.7% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $82,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.94.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $431.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

