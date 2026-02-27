Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,067 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 490,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,399 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 53.0% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.2% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 295.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $187.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.