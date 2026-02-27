AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $114,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $4,288,200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18,384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,842 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,722,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,202 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $224.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

