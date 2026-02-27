Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 262,372 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $22,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.
Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 73.04%.
Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase III interim topline results reported for izalontamab brengitecan (Iza‑bren) in previously treated unresectable locally advanced/metastatic triple‑negative breast cancer — a potentially high-value ADC Bristol Myers licensed from China that management has flagged as central to future growth. This outcome materially de‑riskes a late‑stage asset that could drive long‑term revenue and milestone upside. SystImmune and Bristol Myers Squibb Highlight Positive Phase III Interim Topline Results for izalontamab brengitecan (Iza‑bren)
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical pipeline progress beyond Iza‑bren: BMY advanced a pediatric lymphoma combination study, signaling additional, smaller near‑term clinical catalysts and “quiet upside” opportunities that can support incremental valuation gains if data readouts continue to be constructive. Bristol‑Myers Squibb Advances Pediatric Lymphoma Combo
- Neutral Sentiment: Positive press pieces from stock‑style outlets (Zacks) highlight BMY as a value and momentum name, which may attract different investor audiences but do not represent new company fundamentals or catalysts. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) is a Top‑Ranked Momentum Stock
- Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated coverage with a Sector Perform rating and a $60 price target — slightly below current levels — which can temper upside from momentum traders and suggests limited near‑term upside in RBC’s view. RBC Capital Initiates Bristol Myers with $60 Target
- Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS miss (Q4 EPS $1.26 vs. $1.65 expected) despite a slight revenue beat; management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $6.05–$6.35. The earnings miss and the still‑high leverage (debt/equity ~2.3) remain near‑term headwinds that can pressure the stock until growth visibility improves. Bristol Myers Squibb – recent earnings and metrics
Analyst Ratings Changes
BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.
Bristol Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.
BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.
