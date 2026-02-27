Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 262,372 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $22,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

