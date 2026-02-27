DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $47,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $158.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $162.68.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

