Banco Santander S.A. Invests $20.18 Million in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $240.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $246.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.19 and a 200 day moving average of $210.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

