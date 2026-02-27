Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $15.39 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after purchasing an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after buying an additional 2,226,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after buying an additional 2,978,768 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,900,408.26. This represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $321.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.13.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

