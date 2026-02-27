Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,866 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $239,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,091,641,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of America by 124.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,208 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,439,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 881.5% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,210,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 96.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,882,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,335 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1%

BAC opened at $52.28 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $381.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Stories

