Choreo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,572,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,228,624,000 after acquiring an additional 748,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,260,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,452,998,000 after purchasing an additional 776,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,669,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,826,049,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,755,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,087,545,000 after buying an additional 1,612,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Key Salesforce News

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $257.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $199.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.59. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.57 and a 52 week high of $304.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.