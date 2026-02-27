Choreo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,572,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,228,624,000 after acquiring an additional 748,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,260,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,452,998,000 after purchasing an additional 776,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,669,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,826,049,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,755,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,087,545,000 after buying an additional 1,612,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Salesforce
In other news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Key Salesforce News
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed a big non‑GAAP EPS beat and double‑digit revenue growth, with Agentforce cited as a key growth driver — the earnings strength is the main bullish catalyst. Salesforce Crushed Earnings by 25% and Still Can’t Get Any Respect
- Positive Sentiment: Management authorized a $50 billion buyback, raised FY30 revenue ambition to ~$63B and increased the quarterly dividend — these capital‑return moves support EPS per‑share upside and signal confidence from the board. Salesforce targets $63B revenue by FY30 while expanding Agentforce and $50B buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Some brokers (e.g., Wedbush) reiterated bullish views and called CRM a long‑term AI winner, supporting a recovery narrative despite the recent sell‑off. Salesforce Stock Climbs After Earnings. Wedbush Calls It ‘Long-Term Winner’ of the AI Boom
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street reacted with many price‑target resets — several firms trimmed targets but maintained Buy/Overweight ratings, leaving consensus upside but also a wider target dispersion to watch. Salesforce’s AI Bet Is Paying Off—the Buyback Proves It
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue outlook/near‑term guidance was viewed as soft by some investors — the quarter’s guidance cadence (mid‑year weakness) pressured shares in after‑hours trading. Salesforce tops Q4 estimates but softer revenue guidance pressures shares
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts flagged mixed cloud momentum and cautioned on a near‑term growth slowdown even as AI adoption builds — raises the risk of cyclical softness before the AI inflection fully materializes. Salesforce faces near-term growth slowdown as AI inflection builds, Jefferies says
- Negative Sentiment: Several firms cut price targets (examples include Sanford Bernstein’s move to Underperform and multiple downward adjustments across banks), which can cap near‑term upside until guidance clarity improves. Analyst price target updates
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $257.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.06.
Salesforce Stock Performance
Shares of CRM stock opened at $199.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.59. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.57 and a 52 week high of $304.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Salesforce Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.
Salesforce Profile
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
