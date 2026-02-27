DNB Asset Management AS Sells 94,911 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,911 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $215,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $243.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $247.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

