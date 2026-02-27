DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 136,070 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,070 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $61,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 962.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,790,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,692,000 after buying an additional 247,754 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 15,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

