Choreo LLC Has $27.26 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chaney Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 146.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,311,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 13.8% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $316.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.60 and its 200 day moving average is $338.23. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $574.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

