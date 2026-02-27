Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,196,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.4% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $113,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

