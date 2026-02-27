Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,334 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $48,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares in the company, valued at $202,438.64. The trade was a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 56,189 shares of company stock valued at $30,785,441 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG opened at $506.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $531.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $570.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

