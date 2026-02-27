Diversify Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Diversify Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

DIS opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

