28,557 Shares in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Bought by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Celsius by 7.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Celsius by 0.6% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and outsized revenue growth — Celsius reported Q4 revenue of ~$721.6M (+117% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS $0.26, both well above consensus; full‑year revenue topped $2.5B. The results drove strong intraday gains after the release. Read More.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.17 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

