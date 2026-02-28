Central Securities Corp Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Central Securities Corp lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Central Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,877,174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,313,000 after purchasing an additional 835,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,951,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,979,000 after buying an additional 52,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $248.81 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $248.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

