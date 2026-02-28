Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Boosted by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.1% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $10,771,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $607.29 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $616.27 and its 200 day moving average is $606.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

