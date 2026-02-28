American Century Companies Inc. Has $350.65 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 734,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $350,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Argus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.52.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $742.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $789.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $98,245,065. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

