Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Position Reduced by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 7.3% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Central Securities Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $88,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,389,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,380,652,000 after buying an additional 162,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,317,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,549,973,000 after purchasing an additional 506,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,448,000 after acquiring an additional 633,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $1,803,377,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,326,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,448,000 after acquiring an additional 375,207 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,381.39. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total transaction of $2,784,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,828,444.16. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 57,743 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,340 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.96.

Analog Devices stock opened at $355.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.31. The firm has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $363.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 80.44%.

Positive Sentiment: AI/data‑center growth: ADI’s AI‑driven data center products are reported to be growing ~50% and represent a roughly $2 billion run‑rate opportunity, supporting expectations for continued double‑digit growth in that end market. This is a clear driver of investor enthusiasm for the stock. ADI’s AI-Based Data Center Products Gain Traction

AI/data‑center growth: ADI’s AI‑driven data center products are reported to be growing ~50% and represent a roughly $2 billion run‑rate opportunity, supporting expectations for continued double‑digit growth in that end market. This is a clear driver of investor enthusiasm for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases: Multiple firms have raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views (Goldman Sachs, Benchmark, Morgan Stanley among others), lifting the consensus target near current levels and supporting further upside expectations. MarketBeat ADI coverage

Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases: Multiple firms have raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views (Goldman Sachs, Benchmark, Morgan Stanley among others), lifting the consensus target near current levels and supporting further upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and dividend boost: ADI recently beat EPS and revenue estimates, guided Q2 above street expectations, and raised the quarterly dividend — all signals that support bullish positioning and income‑seeking demand. Earnings, guidance and dividend details

Strong fundamentals and dividend boost: ADI recently beat EPS and revenue estimates, guided Q2 above street expectations, and raised the quarterly dividend — all signals that support bullish positioning and income‑seeking demand. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and peer comparisons: Media and research pieces (Zacks, Barchart) highlight ADI’s outperformance vs. semiconductor peers and profile it as a top growth idea — useful context but not new company‑specific catalysts. Zacks: 52‑week high take

Market commentary and peer comparisons: Media and research pieces (Zacks, Barchart) highlight ADI’s outperformance vs. semiconductor peers and profile it as a top growth idea — useful context but not new company‑specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Celebrity/TV mentions: Jim Cramer commented that he prefers names like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices over smaller peers, which can boost retail interest but is not a fundamental catalyst. Jim Cramer mention

Celebrity/TV mentions: Jim Cramer commented that he prefers names like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices over smaller peers, which can boost retail interest but is not a fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Confusing short‑interest reports: Multiple short‑interest entries show zero shares and “NaN” changes — likely a data/reporting glitch. No clear short squeeze signal emerges from these entries. (No reliable link — based on recent short‑interest notices.)

Confusing short‑interest reports: Multiple short‑interest entries show zero shares and “NaN” changes — likely a data/reporting glitch. No clear short squeeze signal emerges from these entries. (No reliable link — based on recent short‑interest notices.) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares at about $361. The sale (~$1.5M) and a 22% reduction in his reported stake can prompt some profit‑taking or signal tactical rebalancing by insiders. Insider sale filing

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

