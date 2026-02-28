Clare Market Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Clare Market Investments LLC cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,105 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.94. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.11 billion, a PE ratio of 217.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,976.12. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

