Central Securities Corp Has $46.50 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Central Securities Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 3.8% of Central Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $46,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 218.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $1,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,598,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $531,038,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $307.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Large corporate real-estate move could be seen as a long-term vote of confidence in the business and NYC hub status; American Express will relocate its global HQ to 2 World Trade Center, a project that supports the firm’s long-term footprint and corporate visibility. American Express to move into new headquarters in final World Trade Center building

Large corporate real-estate move could be seen as a long-term vote of confidence in the business and NYC hub status; American Express will relocate its global HQ to 2 World Trade Center, a project that supports the firm’s long-term footprint and corporate visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Earlier session headlines and analyst coverage noted a rebound in AXP tied to macro / AI commentary (Nvidia CEO remarks) and mentions in listicles, but these items appear to have had only temporary upside ahead of today’s sell-off. Why the Market Dipped But American Express (AXP) Gained Today

Earlier session headlines and analyst coverage noted a rebound in AXP tied to macro / AI commentary (Nvidia CEO remarks) and mentions in listicles, but these items appear to have had only temporary upside ahead of today’s sell-off. Negative Sentiment: Headline focus on AI-driven workforce cuts prompted fresh investor concern and selling pressure, cited in market commentary as a near-term catalyst for the drop. Is It Time to Sell American Express Stock?

Headline focus on AI-driven workforce cuts prompted fresh investor concern and selling pressure, cited in market commentary as a near-term catalyst for the drop. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: buyers bought ~21,709 put contracts (≈31% above average), indicating elevated short-term bearish bets and hedging demand that can amplify downside. (No direct article link provided.)

Unusual options activity: buyers bought ~21,709 put contracts (≈31% above average), indicating elevated short-term bearish bets and hedging demand that can amplify downside. (No direct article link provided.) Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose ~20% in February to ~8.6M shares, increasing the proportion of shares sold short and adding downward pressure risk if sentiment worsens. (Data summary provided in market feeds.)

Short interest rose ~20% in February to ~8.6M shares, increasing the proportion of shares sold short and adding downward pressure risk if sentiment worsens. (Data summary provided in market feeds.) Negative Sentiment: Opinion / analysis pieces are flagging AXP’s YTD pullback (roughly mid-February-to-date slump and discussion of whether the fall is a buying opportunity or structural warning), which can drive momentum-based selling. American Express Has Slumped: Is It a Bargain or a Red Flag?

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.73.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

