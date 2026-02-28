Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,310 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $107,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 106,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 982,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,312,000 after buying an additional 33,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying: Several big funds (Vanguard, Harris Associates, AQR, Clearbridge) have recently increased stakes in ABNB, signaling confidence from long-term investors. MarketBeat ABNB Report

Large institutional buying: Several big funds (Vanguard, Harris Associates, AQR, Clearbridge) have recently increased stakes in ABNB, signaling confidence from long-term investors. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth and top-line beat: Airbnb’s latest quarter showed revenue up ~12.9% year-over-year and beat consensus, suggesting continued demand resilience in travel. MarketBeat Earnings Coverage

Revenue growth and top-line beat: Airbnb’s latest quarter showed revenue up ~12.9% year-over-year and beat consensus, suggesting continued demand resilience in travel. Positive Sentiment: Sector outperformance / strong growth profile: Coverage notes ABNB has outperformed many consumer-discretionary peers and ranks highly on growth metrics, supporting medium-term upside potential. Barchart: Performance vs Peers

Sector outperformance / strong growth profile: Coverage notes ABNB has outperformed many consumer-discretionary peers and ranks highly on growth metrics, supporting medium-term upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: New third‑party co‑listing service (10XBNB): A press release touts platforms that let entrepreneurs earn Airbnb income without owning property; likely limited direct impact on Airbnb’s financials near-term. GlobeNewswire: 10XBNB Release

New third‑party co‑listing service (10XBNB): A press release touts platforms that let entrepreneurs earn Airbnb income without owning property; likely limited direct impact on Airbnb’s financials near-term. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears noisy/invalid this cycle (reported as zero with NaN changes), so do not read meaningful directional pressure from those feeds today.

Short-interest data appears noisy/invalid this cycle (reported as zero with NaN changes), so do not read meaningful directional pressure from those feeds today. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst picture: Several firms have adjusted price targets (some higher) but consensus remains around a “Hold” with an average target near $148 — implies limited uniform conviction among analysts. MarketBeat Analyst Summary

Mixed analyst picture: Several firms have adjusted price targets (some higher) but consensus remains around a “Hold” with an average target near $148 — implies limited uniform conviction among analysts. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by co‑founder/director Joseph Gebbia: He sold 58,000 shares (multiple recent sales), which can dent sentiment even if pre-scheduled or for diversification. InsiderTrades: Gebbia Sale

Insider selling by co‑founder/director Joseph Gebbia: He sold 58,000 shares (multiple recent sales), which can dent sentiment even if pre-scheduled or for diversification. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: Airbnb reported EPS below consensus ($0.56 vs. $0.66), which often drives short‑term weakness despite the revenue beat. MarketBeat Earnings Coverage

EPS miss: Airbnb reported EPS below consensus ($0.56 vs. $0.66), which often drives short‑term weakness despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: High-profile fund rebalancing: Coverage notes Cathie Wood trimmed exposure even as Airbnb posts strong revenue — such moves from prominent managers can amplify selling pressure. Benzinga: Cathie Wood Trim

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb Stock Down 1.4%

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $6,871,260.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 692,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,983,017.05. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $17,204,043.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,979.20. This trade represents a 92.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 853,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,713,177 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $144.75.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $156.00 target price on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.