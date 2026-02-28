Citizens Jmp Cuts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $73.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citizens Jmp from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America set a $74.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.93. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4,467.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.12. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 315.9% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: CoStar raised FY‑2026 guidance well above consensus — EPS guidance of 1.220–1.330 versus consensus ~1.00, and revenue guidance roughly $3.8B vs. consensus ~$3.6B. This materially improves forward earnings visibility and is a clear upside catalyst for revenue and margin trajectory.

CoStar raised FY‑2026 guidance well above consensus — EPS guidance of 1.220–1.330 versus consensus ~1.00, and revenue guidance roughly $3.8B vs. consensus ~$3.6B. This materially improves forward earnings visibility and is a clear upside catalyst for revenue and margin trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates: reported EPS $0.31 vs. $0.27 expected and revenue $900M vs. ~$892M, with revenue up ~27% year‑over‑year — evidence of continued demand in CoStar’s data and marketplaces businesses. Q4 Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 results beat estimates: reported EPS $0.31 vs. $0.27 expected and revenue $900M vs. ~$892M, with revenue up ~27% year‑over‑year — evidence of continued demand in CoStar’s data and marketplaces businesses. Positive Sentiment: CoStar’s market data show improving real‑estate fundamentals in key markets (e.g., sharp London office yield compression in 2025), which supports demand for CoStar’s analytics and transaction services. BusinessWire: London Office Yield Compression

CoStar’s market data show improving real‑estate fundamentals in key markets (e.g., sharp London office yield compression in 2025), which supports demand for CoStar’s analytics and transaction services. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary roundup — coverage is mixed with some banks lowering expectations while others highlight the beat and raised guidance; read the analyst summary for detail. Benzinga: What Analysts Are Saying

Analyst commentary roundup — coverage is mixed with some banks lowering expectations while others highlight the beat and raised guidance; read the analyst summary for detail. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data for February appear unreliable (shows zero/NaN); no clear evidence of a large, actionable short position from the available entry.

Reported short‑interest data for February appear unreliable (shows zero/NaN); no clear evidence of a large, actionable short position from the available entry. Negative Sentiment: BMO cut its price target from $72 to $53 and moved to “market perform,” signaling weaker expectations from a previously more bullish bank — this reduces the analyst‑driven upside narrative and likely contributed to selling pressure. TickerReport: BMO Lowers Price Target

BMO cut its price target from $72 to $53 and moved to “market perform,” signaling weaker expectations from a previously more bullish bank — this reduces the analyst‑driven upside narrative and likely contributed to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered expectations for CSGP, amplifying downside sentiment from institutional analysts. AmericanBankingNews: Wells Fargo Lowers Expectations

Wells Fargo lowered expectations for CSGP, amplifying downside sentiment from institutional analysts. Negative Sentiment: Headlines note the stock hit a new 12‑month low following analyst downgrades — a technical signal that can trigger momentum selling and attract additional short‑term pressure. AmericanBankingNews: New 12‑Month Low

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

