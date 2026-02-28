The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $73.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.35.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.8%

CSGP opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,467.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 2.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,765,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,627,000 after buying an additional 4,691,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,020,000 after buying an additional 4,053,456 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $258,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,751,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

CoStar raised FY‑2026 guidance well above consensus — EPS guidance of 1.220–1.330 versus consensus ~1.00, and revenue guidance roughly $3.8B vs. consensus ~$3.6B. This materially improves forward earnings visibility and is a clear upside catalyst for revenue and margin trajectory.

Q4 results beat estimates: reported EPS $0.31 vs. $0.27 expected and revenue $900M vs. ~$892M, with revenue up ~27% year‑over‑year — evidence of continued demand in CoStar's data and marketplaces businesses. Q4 Earnings Call Transcript

CoStar's market data show improving real‑estate fundamentals in key markets (e.g., sharp London office yield compression in 2025), which supports demand for CoStar's analytics and transaction services. BusinessWire: London Office Yield Compression

Analyst commentary roundup — coverage is mixed with some banks lowering expectations while others highlight the beat and raised guidance; read the analyst summary for detail. Benzinga: What Analysts Are Saying

Reported short‑interest data for February appear unreliable (shows zero/NaN); no clear evidence of a large, actionable short position from the available entry.

BMO cut its price target from $72 to $53 and moved to "market perform," signaling weaker expectations from a previously more bullish bank — this reduces the analyst‑driven upside narrative and likely contributed to selling pressure. TickerReport: BMO Lowers Price Target

Wells Fargo lowered expectations for CSGP, amplifying downside sentiment from institutional analysts. AmericanBankingNews: Wells Fargo Lowers Expectations

Headlines note the stock hit a new 12‑month low following analyst downgrades — a technical signal that can trigger momentum selling and attract additional short‑term pressure. AmericanBankingNews: New 12‑Month Low

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

