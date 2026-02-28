Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $111.64 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $111,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 783.3% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $517.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.70.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $264.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.07, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.20 and a 1-year high of $732.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The firm had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,691 shares of company stock worth $8,136,702. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

