Needham & Company LLC Cuts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $60.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $48.00 target price on CoStar Group and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.35.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,467.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.22 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,056,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,910,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,958 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,679,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,267,000 after buying an additional 647,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,839,000 after buying an additional 348,224 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,357,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,905,000 after acquiring an additional 290,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: CoStar raised FY‑2026 guidance well above consensus — EPS guidance of 1.220–1.330 versus consensus ~1.00, and revenue guidance roughly $3.8B vs. consensus ~$3.6B. This materially improves forward earnings visibility and is a clear upside catalyst for revenue and margin trajectory.

CoStar raised FY‑2026 guidance well above consensus — EPS guidance of 1.220–1.330 versus consensus ~1.00, and revenue guidance roughly $3.8B vs. consensus ~$3.6B. This materially improves forward earnings visibility and is a clear upside catalyst for revenue and margin trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates: reported EPS $0.31 vs. $0.27 expected and revenue $900M vs. ~$892M, with revenue up ~27% year‑over‑year — evidence of continued demand in CoStar’s data and marketplaces businesses. Q4 Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 results beat estimates: reported EPS $0.31 vs. $0.27 expected and revenue $900M vs. ~$892M, with revenue up ~27% year‑over‑year — evidence of continued demand in CoStar’s data and marketplaces businesses. Positive Sentiment: CoStar’s market data show improving real‑estate fundamentals in key markets (e.g., sharp London office yield compression in 2025), which supports demand for CoStar’s analytics and transaction services. BusinessWire: London Office Yield Compression

CoStar’s market data show improving real‑estate fundamentals in key markets (e.g., sharp London office yield compression in 2025), which supports demand for CoStar’s analytics and transaction services. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary roundup — coverage is mixed with some banks lowering expectations while others highlight the beat and raised guidance; read the analyst summary for detail. Benzinga: What Analysts Are Saying

Analyst commentary roundup — coverage is mixed with some banks lowering expectations while others highlight the beat and raised guidance; read the analyst summary for detail. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data for February appear unreliable (shows zero/NaN); no clear evidence of a large, actionable short position from the available entry.

Reported short‑interest data for February appear unreliable (shows zero/NaN); no clear evidence of a large, actionable short position from the available entry. Negative Sentiment: BMO cut its price target from $72 to $53 and moved to “market perform,” signaling weaker expectations from a previously more bullish bank — this reduces the analyst‑driven upside narrative and likely contributed to selling pressure. TickerReport: BMO Lowers Price Target

BMO cut its price target from $72 to $53 and moved to “market perform,” signaling weaker expectations from a previously more bullish bank — this reduces the analyst‑driven upside narrative and likely contributed to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered expectations for CSGP, amplifying downside sentiment from institutional analysts. AmericanBankingNews: Wells Fargo Lowers Expectations

Wells Fargo lowered expectations for CSGP, amplifying downside sentiment from institutional analysts. Negative Sentiment: Headlines note the stock hit a new 12‑month low following analyst downgrades — a technical signal that can trigger momentum selling and attract additional short‑term pressure. AmericanBankingNews: New 12‑Month Low

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

