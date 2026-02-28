Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 10,928 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $85,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,069,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,593,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,980,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,819,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total transaction of $951,257.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,085.52. This represents a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,440. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,825 shares of company stock worth $4,657,565. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,994.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,409.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,513.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,588.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,193.09 and a 12-month high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.