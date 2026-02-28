Truist Financial Lowers Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $65.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 17,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $3,507,063,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,323,210,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,588,663,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

