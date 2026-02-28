Citigroup Inc. Sells 25,334 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,334 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $37,307,000. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 113,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 360,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

NYSE ZBH opened at $98.42 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

