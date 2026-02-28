Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 504,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $17,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,682,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,984,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,193 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after buying an additional 1,108,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,720,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,559,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,819,000 after buying an additional 344,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $263,938,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nutanix Trading Down 4.2%
NASDAQ NTNX opened at $38.28 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73.
- Positive Sentiment: AMD strategic partnership and investment — AMD announced a multi‑year AI infrastructure partnership and a $250M package (about $150M equity at ~$36.26/sh and up to $100M for joint engineering/go‑to‑market), validating Nutanix’s enterprise AI positioning and drawing immediate buyer interest. AMD and Nutanix Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance an Open and Scalable Platform for Enterprise AI
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and customer momentum — Q2 results topped estimates (revenue ≈ $722.8M; adjusted EPS $0.56), with >1,000 new customers and the strongest new‑logo growth in eight years, supporting the narrative of durable demand for Nutanix’s hybrid cloud stack. Nutanix Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing and investor flow — Some firms raised/maintained bullish views (e.g., UBS bumped its PT to $60 with a Buy), and there was elevated call‑option activity, both of which have supported near‑term upside interest. Analyst Price Target Coverage (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic visibility — Coverage highlights Nutanix’s role in niche enterprise clouds (Nasdaq futures ecosystem and evolving cloud use cases), which supports narrative but is longer‑term and less likely to move the stock immediately. Nutanix Plays a Critical Role In Nasdaq Futures Cloud Ecosystem
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor access — Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference next week, offering additional opportunity for guidance color and investor Q&A. Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
- Negative Sentiment: FY26 revenue target cut and supply constraints — Management set FY26 revenue guidance to $2.80B–$2.84B and cited supply‑chain delays as the reason, signaling that demand is outpacing available hardware capacity and weighing on near‑term growth. Nutanix outlines $2.8B–$2.84B FY26 revenue target amid AMD partnership and supply chain delays
- Negative Sentiment: Demand > supply dynamic and revenue timing — Reports note bookings are strong but constrained by component availability, which can push revenue recognition later and inject execution risk into near‑term results. Nutanix: Demand Surge Is Now Running Into Supply Constraints
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst trims and insider/institutional flows — Several banks trimmed targets (Barclays cut to $47 equal‑weight; others trimmed forecasts) and filings show notable institutional rebalancing and insider sales, adding upward pressure to near‑term sentiment. Nutanix jumps as AMD takes strategic stake and the company posts a quarterly beat
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.
Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.
The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.
