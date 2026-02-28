Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 504,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $17,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,682,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,984,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,193 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after buying an additional 1,108,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,720,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,559,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,819,000 after buying an additional 344,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $263,938,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Trading Down 4.2%

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $38.28 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73.

Key Headlines Impacting Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $722.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutanix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

View Our Latest Report on Nutanix

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.