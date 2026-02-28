Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,478,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 119.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 1,015,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 70.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,860,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,539,000 after buying an additional 769,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,357,000 after buying an additional 370,573 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 56.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,412,000 after acquiring an additional 320,418 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Argus raised Packaging Corporation of America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $231.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $249.51.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.34%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 197,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,422,791. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

