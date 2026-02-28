Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $57.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 price target on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $48.00 price objective on CoStar Group and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $74.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.35.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,467.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,387,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,226,000 after purchasing an additional 849,713 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key CoStar Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoStar raised FY‑2026 guidance well above consensus — EPS guidance of 1.220–1.330 versus consensus ~1.00, and revenue guidance roughly $3.8B vs. consensus ~$3.6B. This materially improves forward earnings visibility and is a clear upside catalyst for revenue and margin trajectory.

CoStar raised FY‑2026 guidance well above consensus — EPS guidance of 1.220–1.330 versus consensus ~1.00, and revenue guidance roughly $3.8B vs. consensus ~$3.6B. This materially improves forward earnings visibility and is a clear upside catalyst for revenue and margin trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates: reported EPS $0.31 vs. $0.27 expected and revenue $900M vs. ~$892M, with revenue up ~27% year‑over‑year — evidence of continued demand in CoStar’s data and marketplaces businesses. Q4 Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 results beat estimates: reported EPS $0.31 vs. $0.27 expected and revenue $900M vs. ~$892M, with revenue up ~27% year‑over‑year — evidence of continued demand in CoStar’s data and marketplaces businesses. Positive Sentiment: CoStar’s market data show improving real‑estate fundamentals in key markets (e.g., sharp London office yield compression in 2025), which supports demand for CoStar’s analytics and transaction services. BusinessWire: London Office Yield Compression

CoStar’s market data show improving real‑estate fundamentals in key markets (e.g., sharp London office yield compression in 2025), which supports demand for CoStar’s analytics and transaction services. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary roundup — coverage is mixed with some banks lowering expectations while others highlight the beat and raised guidance; read the analyst summary for detail. Benzinga: What Analysts Are Saying

Analyst commentary roundup — coverage is mixed with some banks lowering expectations while others highlight the beat and raised guidance; read the analyst summary for detail. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data for February appear unreliable (shows zero/NaN); no clear evidence of a large, actionable short position from the available entry.

Reported short‑interest data for February appear unreliable (shows zero/NaN); no clear evidence of a large, actionable short position from the available entry. Negative Sentiment: BMO cut its price target from $72 to $53 and moved to “market perform,” signaling weaker expectations from a previously more bullish bank — this reduces the analyst‑driven upside narrative and likely contributed to selling pressure. TickerReport: BMO Lowers Price Target

BMO cut its price target from $72 to $53 and moved to “market perform,” signaling weaker expectations from a previously more bullish bank — this reduces the analyst‑driven upside narrative and likely contributed to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered expectations for CSGP, amplifying downside sentiment from institutional analysts. AmericanBankingNews: Wells Fargo Lowers Expectations

Wells Fargo lowered expectations for CSGP, amplifying downside sentiment from institutional analysts. Negative Sentiment: Headlines note the stock hit a new 12‑month low following analyst downgrades — a technical signal that can trigger momentum selling and attract additional short‑term pressure. AmericanBankingNews: New 12‑Month Low

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Further Reading

