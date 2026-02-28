Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $87.48 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $87,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,332,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,111,000 after buying an additional 577,860 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,524,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,338,000 after acquiring an additional 76,413 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $299.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.37. The firm has a market cap of $806.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Freedom Capital upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC set a $319.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.55.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

